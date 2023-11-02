BLM recruiting citizens to aid in policies

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced last week that it is seeking nominations for six citizen-based volunteer advisory boards throughout Oregon and Washington.

The BLM’s goal is to encourage a “commitment to enhance the quality of life for all citizens through the balanced stewardship of America’s public lands and resources.”

“Advisory Councils provide the BLM with vital feedback on current issues, concerns, and proposals and they enable us to engage local communities and stakeholders to improve our management of public lands,” said Don Manuszewski, BLM Oregon-Washington Deputy State Director for Communications.

The goal for these nominations is to ensure that the membership of every Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) encompasses a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds to guide work as effectively as possible.

Councils will be tasked with a variety of duties including helping the BLM gain expert advice, ideas and opinions about various issues to provide better feedback for planning, environmental issues, fire management, recreation, noxious weed management, grazing as well as wild horse and burro management.

Those interested can nominate themselves or others for a position on the councils. Nominees must be a resident of the state where the council they were selected to has jurisdiction.

Nominees must include letters of reference from any represented interests or establishments, a completed RAC application and any information that highlights any other of the nominees’ qualifications in the application packet.

The deadline for all applications is Nov. 24, at 11:59 p. m.

For more information about serving on an advisory council and available positions, or if you are turning in an application, contact Megan at 541-751-4353 or email [email protected].

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

I want to Subscribe!

Keizertimes.com

Sharing is caring!