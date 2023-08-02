School supplies needed

With school beginning in a matter of weeks, there is need for supplies for students of all grades.

The Fostering Hope Initiative Back to School Drive is being organized by Catholic Community Services (CCS). Any of the supplies listed should be delivered to the CCS office at 3737 Portland Rd. NE in Salem.

Requested items include:

16 count Crayons, 24-48 count Crayons, colored pencil sets, thin markers, pencil pouches, #2 pencils, erasers, student-safe scissors, notebook paper, glue sticks, graph paper, ball point pens, 1 inch, 3-ring binders, highlighters, tissue, scientific calculators and new or gently used backpacks.

