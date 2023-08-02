Transit Center construction to begin 8/10

The Keizer Transit Center will undergo construction beginning Thursday, Aug. 10 and running through the end of the year.

The project will install charging infrastructure for Cherriots new battery electric buses. Construction will affect where bus routes will pick up and drop off passengers. Parking at the center will be limited.

Route 11 will park in Bay B, route 12 will park in Bay H, route 14 will park in Bay C, route 80X will park in Bay H for all trips departing the transit center (except for the 6:30 a.m. trip which will depart from Bay A).

For details visit Cherriots. org/KTC-charged.

