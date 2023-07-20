KFD Board swears in new members, sends off 2

Betty Hart, Kevin Clark and Louis Risewick are sworn in as members of the Keizer Fire District Board of Directors on July 18 at the KFD fire station. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

There is officially new blood on the Keizer Fire District Board of Directors.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the three newly elected directors were sworn in to their positions. Kevin Clark and Louis Risewick are new to the Board, while Betty Hart won re-election for her position.

The swearing in opened things on Tuesday, and was followed by additional ceremony.

Retiring board members Greg Ego and Chet Patterson were presented with plaques in recognition of their years of service. Ego has served the KFD for 22 years, while Patterson served for eight years.

There was cake during a brief reception following the ceremonies.

But it wasn’t all fun at the meeting, as regular Board business had to be conducted afterwards, the most vital being the election of the board positions, formation of committees and talk about the upcoming levy.

That levy will be vital for the future of the fire district. According to Fire Chief Ryan Russell’s report to the Board, the current levy amount will not allow for further growth at KFD or for them to keep response times to under six minutes.

With current new construction in town, there is an estimated 1,000 additional living units coming to Keizer by 2025. According to Russell, the prospective population growth could nearly double calls coming in.

KFD is currently looking at a proposed levy increase from $.59 to $.99 for the November ballot.

Also during the meeting, the Board unanimously voted Joe Van Meter as president, Colleen Busch vice president, Clark secretary and Hart treasurer. These positions all came from a motion by Hart.

Exiting board members Greg Ego and Chet Patterson pose with their plaques they received in recognition of their years of service at the KFD Board meeting on July 18 at the KFD fire station. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A celebratory cake is cut at the KFD Board meeting on July 18 at the KFD fire station. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

The former iteration of the KFD Board of Directors Betty Hart, Colleen Busch, Greg Ego, Chet Pattereson and Joe Van Meter pose ofr a photo at the KFD Board meeting on July 18 at the KFD fire station. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

The current KFD Board of Directors Kevin Clark, Betty Hart, Joe Van Meter, Colleen Busch and Louis Risewick pose for a photo at the KFD Board meeting on July 18 at the KFD fire station. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

