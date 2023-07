The Keizer Community Library hosted world-renowned juggler Rhys Thomas at Beyond Books, its Summer Reading Club program on July 5.

Pierce May, 10, a St. Joseph School student and Keizer resident, was asked to assist Thomas.

The library’s summer reading club is held at 3 p.m. each Wednesday at the library in the Keizer Cultural Center at 980 Chemawa Rd. NE.

Maps Community Foundation is the sponsor of the Summer Reading Club.

