The Historic Elsinore Theatre in Salem will present the Gospel Music Caravan Tour for three shows over two days.

The event will include three sessions with some of the biggest names in gospel music.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, July 10, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 11.

Tickets start at $38. Three-show packages are available, ranging from $99 to $179.

For information on performers and to purchase tickets visit elsinoretheatre.com/events/ gospel-music-caravan-tour-2023.

