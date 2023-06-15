Parks Board honors Lockhart at Tuesday meeting

The Keizer Parks Advisory Board met in session on Tuesday, June 13, at Keizer City Hall.

Carolyn Homan, representing the West Keizer Neighborhood Association spoke, thanking the committee for a matching grant for plants at Willamette Manor Park in southwest Keizer. The grant purchased 135 plants. Seven seniors dug holes and planted.

Richard Walsh, a former city councilor and original champion of Keizer Rapids Park appeared to honor Deputy City Recorder Debbie Lockhart. She is retiring in July and has been the recorder at committee meetings for years. Walsh thanked Lockhart for her years of service to the city and its committees.

Dylan Juran, a former Parks Board member appeared to also honor Lockhart.

Peggy Moore appeared to request a $200 grant for funds to purchase flower baskets for the Peggy and Roy Moore Community Garden at Chalmers Jones Park. Moore said the baskets would beautify the garden and attract pollinators.The request was approved.

Committee members gave reports on the city parks, all of which will positive.

Member Cejka said she was concerned about the dryness of vegetation at Keizer Rapids Park and reported there was evidence of fires in the forested part of the park.

Parks manager Johnson said park staff was aware of the fire. He said crews from the Keizer Fire District were being trained in how to fight fires in the park.

Johnson also reported that graffiti was an on-going issue at the parks, especially at Keizer Rapids, and that it was costing many man hours each week to combat.

Twenty new picnic tables were assembled by members of the Rotary Club of Keizer and Men of Action in Keizer (MAK) last week. The steel-framed tables were distributed at parks throughout the city, with several remaining in reserve.

The Parks Advisory Board meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday each month in the Robert Simons Chambers at city hall.

Sharing is caring!