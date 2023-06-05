KFD responds to structure fire on Gary Street Friday

Firefighters spray down the structure following a fire at a home on Gary Street NE on June 2. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A firefighter looks over at the structure fire after removing his mask while responding to the fire on Gary Street NE on June 2. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Two fireefighters spray down the beams of the burned down garage and surrounding trees following a fire at a home on Gary Street NE on June 2. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A firefighter sprays a car down that was inside the garage at the home on Gary Street NE on June 2. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Two firefighters spray down the neighboring fence following the structure fire at a home on Gary Street NE on June 2. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

At approximately 4:49 p.m. on Friday, Keizer Fire District responded to a structure fire at a home on Gary Street.

An unattached garage containing a vehicle was completely destroyed, while damage to the main home is unknown, but five people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Fire crews kept the fire from spreading to any other homes.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing. This story will be updated accordingly.

