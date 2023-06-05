KFD responds to structure fire on Gary Street Friday

At approximately 4:49 p.m. on Friday, Keizer Fire District responded to a structure fire at a home on Gary Street.
An unattached garage containing a vehicle was completely destroyed, while damage to the main home is unknown, but five people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Fire crews kept the fire from spreading to any other homes.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing. This story will be updated accordingly.
Sharing is caring!