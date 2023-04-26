Planning Committee seeks public input on 5-year plan

The City of Keizer has announced it is developing a plan, with the help of the community, to guide the city in serving all Keizer residents over the next five years. Keizer strives to ensure the city is a safe, accessible, and welcoming place for all who live, work, play, and visit the community. The City of Keizer is engaging the community, staff, businesses, and local and regional community-based organizations in this strategic engagement effort to result in a plan that will serve as a five-year roadmap for the city in planning for the future.

“As Keizer continues to grow, now is the perfect time for our organization to think about how we can best serve our community now and into the future. A shared mission, vision, value, and goals will help us strategically align resources with the priorities of our community,” said City Manager Adam Brown.

The strategic plan will include an updated mission, vision, value, and goals reflective of the current community and organizational needs, as well as an action plan to achieve the goals. The plan will also provide an implementation structure to promote accountability and transparency of the goals and focus on improving the City of Keizer’s service delivery to the community.

In February, the Keizer City Council and staff gathered for a workshop to kick off the strategic planning process. The team discussed the current community challenges and opportunities and began the process of imagining the future of the Keizer community. Most importantly, the team discussed ideas for engaging the community in this process.

The Strategic Plan for the Future is intended to serve all community members, including residents, business owners, community partners, and visitors. Input from across the community is essential to capture all perspectives and ideas for the future.

An online survey opened April 28 and will be available through June 16 to collect ideas and priorities from community members to guide the development of the strategic plan.

As the city develops a plan, they are thinking about a sustainable future, accessible services and amenities, and an inclusive and welcoming community for all. The City of Keizer wants to work with community leaders and diverse community groups to ensure we are planning a future that best reflects the needs of Keizer now and into the future.

Ideas from the community will help the city as it plans for new programs, service improvements, economic development, tourism, parks, education, housing and more. Community input will go directly to policy makers and City of Keizer staff to guide the development of the strategic plan.

Visit Keizer.org to learn more about the project and sign up for engagement opportunities.

• Take the online survey and enter to win prizes: KeizerStrategicPlan.org.

• Sign up for the city’s email newsletter to receive project updates and opportunities to get involved and share your voice. You can sign up for email newsletters by emailing [email protected]

• Sign up to participate in a virtual or in-person focus group. Email [email protected] KeizerStrategicPlan.org. and the city will reach out this summer when dates become available.

• If you part of a neighborhood or community group that wants to learn more and get involved, set up a time to have a member of our team share more information with your group and gather your ideas. Email us at [email protected]

Contact Publisher Lyndon Zaitz:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

