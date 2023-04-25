Keizer students part of ORCA group nearing community service goal

The Oregon Charter Academy (ORCA), which has a number of students from Keizer, has partnered with Sparrow Club USA to help local children with life-threatening diseases through community service.

ORCA students from across the state were challenged to complete 300 hours of community service, with a goal to raise $3,000 for their “Sparrow,” Noah.

Students have reached 73% of their goal, collecting $2,190 for Noah so far.

Noah, 7-years-old, underwent life-saving liver transplant surgery at the age of 2, and requires continuous medication.

“One can only imagine how heavy of a burden the expenses and mental toll have been on Noah’s family,” said Summer Highfill, ORCA’s CTE business pathways teacher. “We hope ORCA’s efforts will alleviate some of these expenses while inspiring our students to positively impact their local communities.”

The initiative is part of ASCEND, ORCA’s career and technical education (CTE) program.

Businesses in the Keizer community are encouraged to get involved by sharing opportunities for community service to help ORCA students reach their 300-hour goal. Interested businesses can contact [email protected]

