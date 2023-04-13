April is National Child Abuse Prevention month

Pinwheels commemorating Child Abuse Prevention Month at the popular Audubon Park in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Child abuse remains in the spotlight during the month of April in the region. In 2021 there were more than 10,000 reported victims of child abuse and neglect in Oregon and more than 1,000 in Marion County.

Throughout the month blue ribbons will be tied to a tree at Salem’s Riverfront Park, near the Rotary Pavillion. Each ribbon represents a victim of child abuse.

At Courthouse Square, a window display of a blue pinwheel garden will be available to view till the end of the month. The pinwheel is the national symbol of Child Abuse Prevention, representing a happy, safe and carefree childhood.

In the mid-Willamette Valley Liberty House, Family Building Blocks and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA of Marion County) are three non-profit organizations working to keep children safe.

Liberty House is a children’s advocacy center, serving as a resource for assessment and prevention of child abuse, neglect and trauma.

Family Building Blocks serves over 1,200 children in Marion and Polk counties each year, focusing on working with families with the greatest need, providing critical services.

CASA of Marion County relies on volunteers from the community to advocate for abused children, providing insights to make good decisions. A volunteer follows a child through the legal and welfare systems, ensuring their needs are a top priority.

At an appearance before the Keizer City Council earlier this month, representatives of the three organizations accepted a proclamation citing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Keizer by Mayor Cathy Clark. Each explained what their group does and hammered the message that everyone should be aware of and report incidents of child abuse to the appropriate authority.





