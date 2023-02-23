Marion Co. syphilis cases rising at nearly 4X the national rate

A surge in syphilis cases has caused the Marion County Health and Human Services (MCHHS) to urge residents to get tested.

Across the country, cases rose nearly 59% from 2017-2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But MCHHS reports that from 2018-2022, Marion County has seen an increase of 216%, nearly four times the national rate from the previous year's data . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.