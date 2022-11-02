Flesher Field of dreams

The rain had stopped a couple hours ago. The bi-polar weather of the Pacific Northwest seemed to want to cooperate, like it knew how big the day was. Though the cold of fall persisted.

But even with the autumn chill in the air, there was a warmth around Flesher Field on Oct. 21.

And as the minutes ticked down to kickoff, with the Celtics gathered, Tyler Young stood at . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.