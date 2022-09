Author Laurien Berenson writes with a breezy flair that's perfect for this kind of mystery, and that breeze blows in the humor. Berenson's Peg is feisty and ornery, a perfect companion to prim, fussy Rose. Seriously: you know a TV series like this, don't you . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.