Keizer Police drone program saves time and lives

Keizer Police Sgt. David LeDay demonstrates the operation of a DGI Mini police drone (CHARLES GLENN/KEIZERTIMES)

Keizer Police Department’s drone program saves officers time, reduces risk, and saves money.

In the past, when Keizer Police Department responded to a major traffic accident, getting topographical, or top-down images of the accident scene was almost always required. This would involve at least four hours along . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.