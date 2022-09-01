CITY, CRIME, KEIZER PUBLIC SAFETY, POLICE

Keizer Police drone program saves time and lives

by on

More in CITY:

Keizer Police Sgt. David LeDay demonstrates the operation of a DGI Mini police drone (CHARLES GLENN/KEIZERTIMES)

Keizer Police Department’s drone program saves officers time, reduces risk, and saves money.

In the past, when Keizer Police Department responded to a major traffic accident, getting topographical, or top-down images of the accident scene was almost always required.  This would involve at least four hours along . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

I am a journalist for Keizertimes covering city hall, crime, and community news. I'm a husband and father (and stepfather) to five amazing people, and I am a 52 year-old former communications technical specialist and NCO in the US Navy.