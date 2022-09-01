ServeFest returns after two-year hiatus

To the delight of several hundred attendees, Lakepoint Community Church brought back their ServeFest event Sunday, Aug. 28 at Keizer Community Center.

Professionals, volunteers and neighbors came from all over the region to donate their time and expertise in an effort to serve and interact with the community, and even enjoy some live music.

The indoor-outdoor event included the community center meeting area, where . . .

