Cherriots offering new express route to Woodburn, Wilsonville

In response to local requests for service, Cherriots will begin operating what’s being dubbed the Wilsonville-Keizer Express route, Sept. 6.

Route 80X will be a weekday-only service that will begin at the Keizer Transit Center, stop at the Woodburn Memorial Transit Center, and then turn around at the Wilsonville Transit Center before making the same stops on the return trip.

I am a journalist for Keizertimes covering city hall, crime, and community news. I'm a husband and father (and stepfather) to five amazing people, and I am a 52 year-old former communications technical specialist and NCO in the US Navy.