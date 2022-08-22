Oregon State Fair will finish summer

Summer’s Big Finish, the 2022 Oregon State Fair will open on Friday, Aug. 26 and run through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

The eleven-day event will include the elements fair-goers expect including livestock, horse shows, 4-H competitions and creative living competitions that range from agriculture to STEM.

The Gerry Frank Memorial Chocolate Cake Contest, presented by the Salem Area Chamber . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.