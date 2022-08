In a 4-3 decision on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Salem-Keizer School Board voted to ban the concealed carry of firearms on campuses.

With the approval of the resolution, it now goes to Superintendent Christy Perry to form and enforce a policy keeping those with concealed handgun licenses (CHL) from bringing firearms on campus.

