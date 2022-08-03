Back(pack) to school

The Jettie Lee Mack Foundation will host its first annual Back to School Event on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Backpacks and school supplies for 300 local children will be distributed at the event.

Registration is required, and will remain open until 300 children have been registered. You can register at form.jotform.com/221328326953154.

The Jettie Lee Mack Foundation’s Back to School . . .

