Big parade courses through town Saturday as KeizerFEST continues

Hey, Keizer, it’s a big festival day in town and never mind the weather.
The main event is the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST parade, which moves south down River Road from Lockhaven Drive at 10:30 a.m.
Here’s what to know:
Weather: The National Weather Service is forecasting light showers through the day with a high temperature in the mid 60s.
Lockhaven Drive closure: Keizer police will close the street at 6:45 a.m. from River Road west to North McClure Street – the street leading to Keizer Elementary School.
River Road closure: At 9:45 a.m., Keizer police will close River Road from Lockhaven Drive south to Plymouth Drive, which is about four blocks south of the parade route end.
Parade check-in and staging: Entrants can begin forming the parade at 7:30 a.m., checking in with parade organizers at McClure Street and Lockhaven Drive.
River Road opening: The street will open in stages, with police following the last entrant onto the route and River Road opening behind them. The road is expected to open completely by 12:30 p.m.
Travel east-west in Keizer: Police will allow east-west traffic until the parade draws near at River Road intersections with Chemawa Road, Dearborn Avenue and Manbrin Drive. They will then be closed until parade passes.
Travel north-south in Keizer: On the east side, Verda Lane will be the best for traveling north-south. On the west side, the McClure Street gate at McNary Estates will be open, allowing travel through to River Road north of the parade closure.
Festival grounds: Art vendors, food trucks, music and local entertainers are all at Keizer Rapids Park, at the west end of Chemawa Road.
Schedule: KeizerFEST events.
PARADE ENTRIES – Preliminary
|Keizer Fire District
Keizer City Council
Keizer Chamber of Commerce First Citizen award winners
1930 Model A Ford Hot Rod
|1941 John Deere Tractor
|Acorn Dentistry for Kids
|Anheuser-Busch
|Bedford Learning Programs
|Cal’s Moving & Storage
|Chick-fil-A Keizer
|City of Keizer
|Community Action Head Start- Keizer
|Countryside Christian Church
|ENLACE Croo-Cultural Community Development Project
|Friends of Felines
|Gubser Elementary School
|Highway Fuel Co.
|Independent Electrical Training Center
|Its Bin Cleaned LLC
|Jiffy Lube
|Keizer Little League
|Leupitz Contractors Inc
|Leupitz Pest Control Inc.
|Marion County Fire District #1
|Marion County Republicans
|Marion County Sheriff’s Office
|Michelle Ashley Custom Cakes
|Miss Marion-Polk & Miss Marion-Polk Teen
|Rancho Alegre
|RiverBend Materials
|Salem Area Mass Transit District
|Schurter Trucking LLC
|Serenity Cleaning Services LLC
|ServiceMaster of Salem
|SMI Real Estate
|St Paul Rodeo Court
|Ted Ferry – State Farm
|The Hotel Salem
|The REC / Valor Mentoring
|West Coast Strength
|Willamette ENT
