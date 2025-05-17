Big parade courses through town Saturday as KeizerFEST continues

Hey, Keizer, it’s a big festival day in town and never mind the weather.

The main event is the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST parade, which moves south down River Road from Lockhaven Drive at 10:30 a.m.

Here’s what to know:

Weather: The National Weather Service is forecasting light showers through the day with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Lockhaven Drive closure: Keizer police will close the street at 6:45 a.m. from River Road west to North McClure Street – the street leading to Keizer Elementary School.

River Road closure: At 9:45 a.m., Keizer police will close River Road from Lockhaven Drive south to Plymouth Drive, which is about four blocks south of the parade route end.

Parade check-in and staging: Entrants can begin forming the parade at 7:30 a.m., checking in with parade organizers at McClure Street and Lockhaven Drive.

River Road opening: The street will open in stages, with police following the last entrant onto the route and River Road opening behind them. The road is expected to open completely by 12:30 p.m.

Travel east-west in Keizer: Police will allow east-west traffic until the parade draws near at River Road intersections with Chemawa Road, Dearborn Avenue and Manbrin Drive. They will then be closed until parade passes.

Travel north-south in Keizer: On the east side, Verda Lane will be the best for traveling north-south. On the west side, the McClure Street gate at McNary Estates will be open, allowing travel through to River Road north of the parade closure.

Festival grounds: Art vendors, food trucks, music and local entertainers are all at Keizer Rapids Park, at the west end of Chemawa Road.

Schedule: KeizerFEST events.

PARADE ENTRIES – Preliminary

Keizer Fire District



Keizer City Council



Keizer Chamber of Commerce First Citizen award winners



1930 Model A Ford Hot Rod 1941 John Deere Tractor Acorn Dentistry for Kids Anheuser-Busch Bedford Learning Programs Cal’s Moving & Storage Chick-fil-A Keizer City of Keizer Community Action Head Start- Keizer Countryside Christian Church ENLACE Croo-Cultural Community Development Project Friends of Felines Gubser Elementary School Highway Fuel Co. Independent Electrical Training Center Its Bin Cleaned LLC Jiffy Lube Keizer Little League Leupitz Contractors Inc Leupitz Pest Control Inc. Marion County Fire District #1 Marion County Republicans Marion County Sheriff’s Office Michelle Ashley Custom Cakes Miss Marion-Polk & Miss Marion-Polk Teen Rancho Alegre RiverBend Materials Salem Area Mass Transit District Schurter Trucking LLC Serenity Cleaning Services LLC ServiceMaster of Salem SMI Real Estate St Paul Rodeo Court Ted Ferry – State Farm The Hotel Salem The REC / Valor Mentoring West Coast Strength Willamette ENT

