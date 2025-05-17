Big parade courses through town Saturday as KeizerFEST continues

Adam Brown, Keizer city manager, gets business leaders started on the breakfast buffet on Friday, May 16. The event was put on by Willamette Valley Greeters, a gathering of area business people, at the KeizerFEST grounds at Keizer Rapids Park. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Hey, Keizer, it’s a big festival day in town and never mind the weather.

The main event is the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST parade, which moves south down River Road from Lockhaven Drive at 10:30 a.m.

Here’s what to know:

Weather: The National Weather Service is forecasting light showers through the day with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Lockhaven Drive closure: Keizer police will close the street at 6:45 a.m. from River Road west to North McClure Street – the street leading to Keizer Elementary School.

River Road closure: At 9:45 a.m., Keizer police will close River Road from Lockhaven Drive south to Plymouth Drive, which is about four blocks south of the parade route end.

Parade check-in and staging: Entrants can begin forming the parade at 7:30 a.m., checking in with parade organizers at McClure Street and Lockhaven Drive.

River Road opening: The street will open in stages, with police following the last entrant onto the route and River Road opening behind them. The road is expected to open completely by 12:30 p.m.

Travel east-west in Keizer: Police will allow east-west traffic until the parade draws near at River Road intersections with Chemawa Road, Dearborn Avenue and Manbrin Drive. They will then be closed until parade passes.

Travel north-south in Keizer: On the east side, Verda Lane will be the best for traveling north-south. On the west side, the McClure Street gate at McNary Estates will be open, allowing travel through to River Road north of the parade closure.

Festival grounds: Art vendors, food trucks, music and local entertainers are all at Keizer Rapids Park, at the west end of Chemawa Road.

Schedule: KeizerFEST events.

PARADE ENTRIES – Preliminary

RELATED COVERAGE:

Keizer Fire District

Keizer City Council

Keizer Chamber of Commerce First Citizen award winners

1930 Model A Ford Hot Rod
1941 John Deere Tractor
Acorn Dentistry for Kids
Anheuser-Busch
Bedford Learning Programs
Cal’s Moving & Storage
Chick-fil-A Keizer
City of Keizer
Community Action Head Start- Keizer
Countryside Christian Church
ENLACE Croo-Cultural Community Development Project
Friends of Felines
Gubser Elementary School
Highway Fuel Co.
Independent Electrical Training Center
Its Bin Cleaned LLC
Jiffy Lube
Keizer Little League
Leupitz Contractors Inc
Leupitz Pest Control Inc.
Marion County Fire District #1
Marion County Republicans
Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Michelle Ashley Custom Cakes
Miss Marion-Polk & Miss Marion-Polk Teen
Rancho Alegre
RiverBend Materials
Salem Area Mass Transit District
Schurter Trucking LLC
Serenity Cleaning Services LLC
ServiceMaster of Salem
SMI Real Estate
St Paul Rodeo Court
Ted Ferry – State Farm
The Hotel Salem
The REC / Valor Mentoring
West Coast Strength
Willamette ENT

Artists will share skills, techniques at Riverwalk

Retiring fire official set to lead parade

Fidos will get their day in Keizer

Pickleball clinic slated in Rapids Park

