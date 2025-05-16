KeizerFEST: Fidos will get their day in Keizer

Dogs will get their day at KeizerFEST on Saturday, May 17, with an annual contest and also a parade.

The “Crown the Hound” dog show will be at 2 p.m. at Keizer Rapids Park.

The event, sponsored by VCA Animal Hospitals and Friends of Felines, is free to enter.

Dogs and even owners will vie for prizes in several categories:

• Best Small Pet

• Best Large Pet

• Most Unusual

• Most Colorful

• Best Dressed Duo

• Best Pet of Show

• Breed Spotlight

Dogs must be leashed, and owners should come prepared to clean up after their hounds.

Pets also will get a spotlight in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Children’s and Pet Parade on May 17.

People should have their pets on a leash and bring along waste bags.

Participants will meet in the Rite Aid parking lot at 10 a.m., and the parade will begin at 10:20 a.m. The route travels Lockhaven and River Roads to Chemawa Road.

