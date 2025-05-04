McNary musicians put on annual concert at Elsinore on Wednesday

McNary student musicians, from singers to strings, will put on a performance at the Elsinore Theatre on Wednesday, May 7.

This is the fourth annual McNary Celebration of Music.

The event started at McNary in about 2018, considered a preview to state championships in music.

“In 2021 we moved it to the Elsinore in order to provide a unique and formal atmosphere for our students and families,” said Elizabeth Hering, McNary band director. “We want something that our kids will remember and cherish.”

Performing will be the Highlander Classics choir, the Chamber Strings, the Advanced Symphony Orchestra, the Wind Ensemble, and several student-lead chamber groups, Hering said.

Tickets are available online or at the door. They are $13 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and free for those 5 and younger.