KeizerFEST is coming – here’s how you can be part of it

Deadlines are approaching for participating in the 2025 KeizerFEST, the big community festival that is happening in May after being held in August last year.

The event, sponsored by SMI Real Estate and Property Management, is orchestrated by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce and runs May 15 to May 18.

The Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade, sponsored by Valley Credit Service, is scheduled for Saturday, May 17. The deadline to apply to participate in the parade is Tuesday, May 6. Entry fees range from $45 to $210 and the application form can be found on the chamber’s website.

KeizerFEST parade: Rules and application

Vendors and exhibitors can still reserve space at the KeizerFEST grounds at Keizer Rapids Park. Exhibitors can show during the run of the KeizerFEST. Fees range from $300 to $1,015 and the application is on the chamber’s website. The deadline for applying is Monday, May 5.

KeizerFEST grounds: Vendor application

Businesses and organizations can also still be general sponsors at various levels or sponsor specific events such as the cornhole tournament. The deadline to sign on as a sponsor is Tuesday, May 6, and details and the application are on the chamber’s website.

KeizerFEST sponsorships: Sponsor packet

The festival originally was held in May, but shifted to August post-pandemic and due to availability of Keizer Rapids Park. Organizers decided to shift back to May in 2025 to avoid the hot weather and competition with other events.

