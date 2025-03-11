Late-night police chase courses through north Keizer, suspect faces multiple charges

A Salem man faces multiple charges after crashing a truck in The Meadows subdivision early on a Sunday morning and then attempting to elude Keizer police.

Lt. Trevor Wenning said an officer early on Sunday, March 2, spotted a pickup truck stuck in vegetation off the road at the intersection of North River Road and Northeast Parkmeadow Drive.

The driver got the vehicle back on the road and eluded police, disappearing into a neighborhood east of Clear Lake Elementary School. Police soon found the truck abandoned on a deadend street, Northeast Bluestem Street.

The driver “appeared to be attempting to sneak away from the scene. Officers confronted and attempted to arrest him. He fought for a few minutes before officers were able to completely secure him,” according to Wenning.

Mauricio Estrada Lara, 25, was arrested for DUII, hit-and-run, elude, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

