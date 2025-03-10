Karaoke night set to benefit Keizer theater production

An evening of musical theatre karaoke is set for Thursday, March 13, at the Infinity Room, 210 Liberty St. S. in Salem.

The event is a fundraiser for the Keizer Homegrown Theatre production of “Drinking Habits,” which opens April 11.

The karaoke event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. for all ages, and 10 p.m. to midnight for age 21 and over.

Tickets cost $12 in advance for adults, $10 in advance for age 12 and under, and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased through the link on the Keizer Homegrown Theatre website.

“Drinking Habits,” written by Tom Smith, is a rollicking farce following the escapades of two nuns of the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing who secretly make wine to save their convent. The play will be staged April 11-13, April 18-20 and April 25-27. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays.

