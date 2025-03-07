Coming Up: Don’t miss Keizer Art’s Color Show reception

Think green for the Keizer Art Association’s annual Color Show at 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

The reception for the show will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 8.

So mark your calendar – And here’s a look at some of the other events coming up in Keizer in the coming week.

Thursday, March 6

• Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Keizer/Salem Senior Center. 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.

Monday, March 10

• Keizer City Council work session, 6 p.m., Keizer City Hall Council Chambers.

• Book Discussion, book club for adults, 6-7 p.m., Keizer Community Library.

Tuesday, March 11

• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m., hosted by Cedar Village Assisted Living.

• Keizer Chamber Forum, Mayor’s State of City Address, 11:30 a.m., Keizer Civic Center.

Wednesday, March 12

• Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m., Keizer Community Library.

Thursday, March 13

• Bingo, 12:30 p.m. Keizer/Salem Area Seniors Center.

Friday, March 14

• Crafting, 1-2 p.m., Keizer Community Library. Kids of all ages will make leprechauns.

Saturday, March 15

• McNary Boosters Auction and Dinner, Keizer Event Center.

Tuesday, March 18

• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m. at The REC, hosted by Andrea Castaneda, Salem-Keizer Public Schools superintendent.

• Keizer Fire District board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire District board room, 661 Chemawa Road N.E.

Neighborhood Meetings:

• Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association – Meets 2nd Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association – Meets 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Keizer Civic Center.

• Northwest Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 3rd Wednesday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Southeast Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 1st Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• West Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

