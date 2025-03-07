Coming Up: Don’t miss Keizer Art’s Color Show reception

Think green for the Keizer Art Association’s annual Color Show at 980 Chemawa Road N.E.
The reception for the show will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 8.
So mark your calendar – And here’s a look at some of the other events coming up in Keizer in the coming week.
Thursday, March 6
• Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Keizer/Salem Senior Center. 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.
Monday, March 10
• Keizer City Council work session, 6 p.m., Keizer City Hall Council Chambers.
• Book Discussion, book club for adults, 6-7 p.m., Keizer Community Library.
Tuesday, March 11
• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m., hosted by Cedar Village Assisted Living.
• Keizer Chamber Forum, Mayor’s State of City Address, 11:30 a.m., Keizer Civic Center.
Wednesday, March 12
• Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m., Keizer Community Library.
Thursday, March 13
• Bingo, 12:30 p.m. Keizer/Salem Area Seniors Center.
Friday, March 14
• Crafting, 1-2 p.m., Keizer Community Library. Kids of all ages will make leprechauns.
Saturday, March 15
• McNary Boosters Auction and Dinner, Keizer Event Center.
Tuesday, March 18
• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m. at The REC, hosted by Andrea Castaneda, Salem-Keizer Public Schools superintendent.
• Keizer Fire District board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire District board room, 661 Chemawa Road N.E.
Neighborhood Meetings:
• Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association – Meets 2nd Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.
• Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association – Meets 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Keizer Civic Center.
• Northwest Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 3rd Wednesday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.
• Southeast Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 1st Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.
• West Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.
Send event information to: [email protected].
