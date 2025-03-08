Tickets on sale for big Rotary gold raffle and party

Talk about a golden opportunity – Keizer Rotary Foundation’s annual Go for the Gold Raffle and dinner party is coming up in just a month, and tickets are on sale now.

The event will be on Saturday, April 5, at the Keizer Event Center and includes dinner, social time, a silent auction and the raffle. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s party is “Aloha Summer.”

Don McBride, Keizer Rotary’s president-elect and this year’s party organizer, said people can expect to see plenty of Hawaiian shirts and colorful attire at the party.

“It’s a fun event,” he said. “We always have a good time.”

A centerpiece of the party each year is the drawing for the winning raffle tickets. The top prize is $10,000 worth of gold and silver; second place wins a $1,000 check and third place is a $500 check.

Go for the Gold Raffle tickets are on sale now for $50 apiece, and only 1,100 tickets are sold.

Each ticket admits one to the dinner. McBride said Rotary also is selling table sponsorships for $2,000, accommodating eight people at a table.

The party will feature food by Miller’s BBQ Catering and beverages by AJ’s Hideaway Bar and Grill.

The raffle is the major fundraiser for the foundation, which supports projects that benefit the community. These have included artificial turf at McNary High School, improvements at Keizer city parks, scholastic scholarships, and assistance for the Boys and Girls Club. The Foundation also supports international efforts to end polio, provide clean drinking water and other causes across the globe.

McBride said Rotary has invested more than $1 million into local works over the years. Members also have volunteered thousands of hours to accomplish such projects.

The club meets every Thursday at noon at the Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

To buy a ticket for the event, contact any Keizer Rotarian or visit keizerrotary.org online for a link.

