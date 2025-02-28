Motorcyclist seriously injured in River Road collision

Keizer poiice investigate a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Friday, Feb. 28, on North River Road at Northeast Bever Drive. The 32-year-old man riding the motorcycle was seriously injured. The 74-year-old woman driving the car was turning north onto River Road from an apartment complex at the time of the accident. The names of those involved weren’t available from the Keizer Police Department. (ROBIN BARNEY/Keizertimes)

