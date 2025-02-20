Order up! Chicken finger restaurant coming to Keizer

A national restaurant chain that specializes in chicken fingers wants to set up shop in Keizer at the entrance to Keizer Station.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers recently issued a letter of intent to buy 1.4 acres of city-owned land on Northeast Lockhaven Drive for $1.9 million. The restaurant would be adjacent to the Keizer Transit Center.

The Keizer City Council was to consider accepting the letter at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The letter said the property would need land-use action by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development. The company has 120 days once the letter is accepted by the city to pursue its plans.

According to the letter, the city would pay a real estate commission of $114,300. The value of the land was set by an outside appraisal.

Raising Cane’s, named for the owner’s yellow Labrador, was founded in 1996 with a single restaurant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and now operates more than 700 restaurants in 37 locations. The company reported opening 118 in 2024. It has one location in Oregon, at Pioneer Place in Portland.

According to its website, the restaurant hand-batters chicken fingers and cooks them to order.

Representatives of the company and its real estate agents at Neville & Butler Commercial Real Estate in Lake Oswego didn’t respond to requests for information.

The potential development comes soon after a Salem developer executed a separate letter to buy 4.6 acres of city land on the west side of Keizer Station Boulevard and across from where Raising Cane’s plans to go. Developers of that project haven’t disclosed their plans if they go through with the acquisition.

KEEP UP – SUBSCRIBE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure and takes just a moment when you go HERE.

