Letter: Reader sees some manipulating city rules

To the Editor:

Rules are established by organizations with meetings so their proceedings can be organized and conducted under civil and mutually respectful outcomes. They are almost never established in law while few if any among us view rules as a means of overthrowing a fair and democratic election.

Duly elected Mayor Cathy Clark has had her election overthrown by a group of apparent malcontents in Keizer who don’t approve of her way of doing things and have manipulated the rules to justify their insurrection. Though a thinly veiled threat has been issued by a new city council member’s husband to anyone who has the courage to question what was done, that threat does not make their maneuver, suddenly thereby good, right and true.

To preserve Keizer’s good name and upstanding reputation, this matter of overthrowing the 2024 November election should be taken to a court of Oregon law. Truly, whatever the motivations behind this uprising, which could possibly be a local expression of extreme right-wing, Trump-MAGA making, we people living here should take up the cause of right over wrong and correct this recent anti-democratic, authoritarian-supporting event.

– Gene H. McIntyre, Keizer

Send letters to [email protected].