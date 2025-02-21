McNary group ready for Polar Plunge

Members of McNary Unified plan to brave cold water for the 4th annual Special Olympics Oregon Polar Plunge on Saturday, March 1.

Among four other Polar Plunges around the state, the local event supports Special Olympics Oregon by raising funds for special needs sports. McNary Unified will use some of the proceeds for its special needs programs in PE, art, theater and business. The group’s goal is to raise $2,000.

Illahe Hills Country Club at 3376 South Country Club Road in South Salem will host the event. A 5k fun run starts at 10 a.m., followed by the Polar Plunge, where groups will jump into the Illahe swimming pool –– which registered below 40 degrees at last year’s event.

People can support McNary Unified by donating or joining the Polar Plunge or 5k Fun Run teams. All the donations are tax-deductible.

To donate or participate, head to the McNary Unified Polar Plunge website.

