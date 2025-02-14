McNary students show off art, take home ribbons from Keizer show

Students flourished at the McNary Art Show with the Keizer Art Association on Saturday, Feb. 8, displaying paintings, sculptures, photographs.
“We had a full house and filled just about every chair in this place,” said association board member Carol Harris. The art was hung in the Enid Mount Joy Gallery, and the reception was in the neighboring classroom space. Harris estimates 50 people attended.
About 30 McNary students submitted artwork, which was judged by Harris and local photographer John DeJarnett. Students could win ribbons for three categories: 2D, 3D, and photography.
Student artwork will hang at the gallery until Wednesday, March 5, and artwork bearing a ribbon will be moved to the Keizer Civic Center for display.
Sophomore Sayje Castronovo won first place for her “Dreams in the Forest” sculpture, a project among many that transformed books into visual artwork.
Freshman Rachel Wood had a standout weekend, winning ribbons for two paintings: first place for “Apartment at Sunset” and third place for “Starry Meadow.”
Wood was one of two students who won multiple ribbons, Harris said.
The other was senior Indy Gauthier, who won first place in photography for her “Stars in the Room,” and Best of Show – the event’s most prestigious award – for her “Colorful Pathways” photo.
“It was just extremely eye-catching,” Harris said of the artwork. “It’s one of those pieces that you just get absolutely lost in.”
The Juror’s Merit award – a step below Best of Show – was given to Senior Kory Babinski for his charcoal piece, “Last Photograph.”
Harris highlighted senior Jayson Ball as a standout student, who helped special education students create “unified” art pieces. These artboards featured photographs, magazines, and colorful drawings. (The special education students did not attend, so there were no awards for this section.)
The People’s Choice award will be announced when the voting window has concluded.
“We just wish we could give out so many more awards. There were so many great pieces this year,” Harris said.