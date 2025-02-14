McNary students show off art, take home ribbons from Keizer show

Students flourished at the McNary Art Show with the Keizer Art Association on Saturday, Feb. 8, displaying paintings, sculptures, photographs.

“We had a full house and filled just about every chair in this place,” said association board member Carol Harris. The art was hung in the Enid Mount Joy Gallery, and the reception was in the neighboring classroom space. Harris estimates 50 people attended.

About 30 McNary students submitted artwork, which was judged by Harris and local photographer John DeJarnett. Students could win ribbons for three categories: 2D, 3D, and photography.

Student artwork will hang at the gallery until Wednesday, March 5, and artwork bearing a ribbon will be moved to the Keizer Civic Center for display.

Sophomore Sayje Castronovo won first place for her “Dreams in the Forest” sculpture, a project among many that transformed books into visual artwork.

Freshman Rachel Wood had a standout weekend, winning ribbons for two paintings: first place for “Apartment at Sunset” and third place for “Starry Meadow.”

Wood was one of two students who won multiple ribbons, Harris said.

The other was senior Indy Gauthier, who won first place in photography for her “Stars in the Room,” and Best of Show – the event’s most prestigious award – for her “Colorful Pathways” photo.

“It was just extremely eye-catching,” Harris said of the artwork. “It’s one of those pieces that you just get absolutely lost in.”

The Juror’s Merit award – a step below Best of Show – was given to Senior Kory Babinski for his charcoal piece, “Last Photograph.”

Harris highlighted senior Jayson Ball as a standout student, who helped special education students create “unified” art pieces. These artboards featured photographs, magazines, and colorful drawings. (The special education students did not attend, so there were no awards for this section.)

The People’s Choice award will be announced when the voting window has concluded.

“We just wish we could give out so many more awards. There were so many great pieces this year,” Harris said.

Rachel Wood discusses her artwork entitled “Apartments at Sunset” with art judge Carol Harris. The piece won first place for 2D works during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Jayson Ball discusses one of his art pieces with art judge Carol Harris during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Art judge John DeJarnett discusses Indy Gauthier’s art piece “Stars in the Room,” which won Best of Show during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Competition winners are announced during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Nikki Karst (left) and sister Kharisma Karst survey the art during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Jayson Ball and his mother Gretchen Ball survey the art during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. He was recognized for helping special education students create artwork to display. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

A visitor surveys the art during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Maggie and Tony Paolucci discuss the artwork during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Aalayah Meshell marks her ballot for voting the art during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Visitors survey the art during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Art judge Carol Harris talks with McNary’s Rachel Wood about her artwork entitled “Starry Meadows.” The piece was on exhibit during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Rachel Wood shows her artwork entitled “Starry Meadows” to her parents Krissy and Tim Wood. The piece won a ribbon during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

A visitor surveys the art during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Indy Gauthier’s “Stars in the Room” won first place in photography during the Keizer Art Association’s annual McNary student show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keizer Cultural Center. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Contact reporter Riley Ellis: [email protected].

KEEP UP – SUBSCRIBE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure and takes just a moment when you go HERE.