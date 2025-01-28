SPORTS: McNary seniors spotlighted during swim meet against North Salem

McNary’s swim teams dominated North Salem in dual meet Thursday, Jan. 23.

The boys team won 106-57 with Grant Schaffer winning both the 200 and 500 freestyles.

The girls won 126-22 with Evelyn Hales winning the 50 and 100 freestyles.

The event also was senior night for the team. Seniors recognized include Schaffer, Brianna Barker, Oda Fretheim, Quetzalli Ramos, Victoria Dripps, Zunder Avellaneda, Mason Bulpett, Caedmon Christensen, Cameron Harrington, Cyrus Hernandez, Brayden Kaehler, Jacob Olmos Lopez and Joseph Ruhr.

The teams take on Sprague in the last dual meet of the season, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Kroc Center, 1865 Bill Frey Dr. N.E. in Salem.

A Celt swimmer competes in a dual meet against North Salem on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Kroc Center in Salem. McNary won the meet. (Submitted photo)

Cole Pedersen of McNary competes in a dual meet against North Salem on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Kroc Center in Salem. The Celt teams won the meet. (Submitted photo)

