SPORTS: Celts fall to South Salem in league basketball play

McNary’s basketball teams lost league matches to South Salem in play on Friday, Jan. 24.

The boys team fell 66-50 in the Central Valley Conference matchup. The team is 1-3 in league play.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Celts beat Liberty 58-51 in non-league play.

The boys team hosts Sprague on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in a game that starts at 6:30 p.m. The Olys are ranked eighth in the state with a 3-1 league record (11-4) overall.

The Celts then travel to North Salem for a league game on Friday, Jan. 21. The Vikings are 0-4 in league play (9-7 overall).

In girls play, the Celts lost to the Saxons 56-30. They lost to Liberty 56-54 in non-league play on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

They travel to Sprague for a game Tuesday, Jan 28. The Lady Olys are winless in league play (0-3) and 7-9 on the season.

On Friday, the girls travel to Canby for a non-league game.

The Lady Celts are 1-2 in league play, and 4-12 overall.

McNary’s Steve Adams looks to pass in a league game against the South Salem Saxons at home on Friday, Jan. 24. The Celts lost 66-50. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Steve Adams drives down court past Saxon defenders in a league game at home on Friday, Jan. 24. The Celts lost 66-50. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Steve Adams in a league game against the South Salem Saxons at home on Friday, Jan. 24. The Celts lost 66-50. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Celt Aris Vassuer drives down court past Saxon defenders in a league game at home on Friday, Jan. 24. The Celts lost 66-50. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Celt Aris Vassuer looks to pass over a Saxon defender in a league game at home on Friday, Jan. 24. The Celts lost 66-50. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Cole Ricketts shoots over Saxon defenders in a league game at home on Friday, Jan. 24. The Celts lost 66-50. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary junior Cole Ricketts shoots over Saxon defenders in a league game at home on Friday, Jan. 24. The Celts lost 66-50. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Anthony Fuentes shoots over Saxon defenders in a league game at home on Friday, Jan. 24. The Celts lost 66-50. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Teammates cheer on McNary’s Ryan Skinner ahead of the start of a league game at home against the South Salem Saxons on Friday, Jan. 24. The Celts lost 66-50. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

