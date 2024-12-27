Sewer main break is not affecting Keizer homes

Photo of broken sewer main near Bowden Lane N. and Trent Age. PHOTO courtesy of Mark Bechtel, City of Salem.

A Salem Public Works crew member works on the broken sewer main west of Keizer. PHOTO courtesy of Mark Bechtel

By LYNDON ZAITZ of the Keizertimes

A 24-inch main sewer line running west of Keizer city limits main suffered a break on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 26. The line is managed by the City of Salem’s Public Works Department.

According to a Keizer Public Works Department representative, there is no adverse affect for Keizer homes. The main transports wastewater to the Willow Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The break occurred near Bowden Lane and Trent Avenue, just west of Keizer’s border. In response, Salem’s Public Works Department shut down the pressurized sewer main, leaving only an adjacent 18-inch main that serves West Salem; however, that line failed on Friday morning, Dec. 27. Both lines were closed.

Mark Bechtel, operations manager for the Salem Public Works Department said repair work was on-going Friday afternoon. He said a by-pass will be installed on the 18-inch main. He added that the 24-inch main should be operational by Friday evening or Saturday morning. The repair crew was waiting for a fitting to arrive from another city.

Bechtel confirmed that west Salem residents should be off suggested decreased water usage by Friday night.

Wastewater is being diverted into open fields and the natural creek system leading to the Willamette River.

City of Salem crews are on-site working to repair the pipe and mitigate the spillage. requesting that all residents in West Salem reduce water usage to avoid further strain on the sewer system and help prevent overflows.

Keizer city officials are closely monitoring the situation and are working with the City of Salem and Marion County to prevent further complications. Residents are report any issues they observe to City of Salem authorities.

This incident appears to be unrelated to ongoing work being done by franchisees working in the right-of-way throughout the city. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.