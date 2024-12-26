McNary sports results

As of Dec. 26, the Celtic boys basketball team stands at 5-1. The next game is Friday, Dec. 27, at Caldera High School for the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest. The Lady Celts basketball team has won one of its six games so far this season. Their next game is Friday, Dec. 27, in Skyview, Wash in the POA Holiday Classic – Jade Bracket at McDaniel High School.

The girls and boys swim teams’ next meet is on Thursday, Jan. 16, in a dual meet versus the South Salem Saxons.

On the mat, the Celtic boys wrestling team will face five other schools in the Southridge Invitational at Southridge HIgh School on Friday, Jan. 3. Meanwhile, the Lady Celt wrestlers will meet in the Your Space Storage McMinnville Invitational at McMinville High School. Fifteen squads will appear there on Friday, Jan. 3.

Friday, Dec. 13

Boys Basketball

McNary 61 vs La Salle Prep 59

Boys Swimming

McNary 62, South 64, Sprague 44

Girls Swimming

McNary 50. South 82, Sprague 38

Saturday, Dec. 14

Boys Basketball

McNary 47, Forest Grove 38

Girls Basketball

McNary 41, Sherwood 55

Boys Swimming

McNary 163, Blanchet Catholic 113, Stayton 97

Crosshill Christian 65, Riverdale 22, Valley Catholic 18

Salem Academy 14

Girls Swimming

McNary 153, Valley Catholic 108.5, Salem Academy 83

Stayton 72.5, Blanchet 66, Crosshill Christian 26

Riverdale 12

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Boys Basketball

McNary 47, North Medford 48

Thursday, Dec. 19

Boys Swimming

McNary 99, North 51

Girls Swimming

McNary 117, North 10

Friday, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball

McNary 59, South Albany 42

Girls Basketball

McNary 27, Grants Pass 64

Saturday, Dec.21

Boys Basketball

McNary 51, McMinnville 48

Girls Basketball

McNary 51, Central 40

Sunday, Dec.22

Girls Basketball

McNary 26, Cascade 35