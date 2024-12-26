McNary sports results

As of Dec. 26, the Celtic boys basketball team stands at 5-1. The next game is Friday, Dec. 27, at Caldera High School for the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest. The Lady Celts basketball team has won one of its six games so far this season. Their next game is Friday, Dec. 27, in Skyview, Wash in the POA Holiday Classic – Jade Bracket at McDaniel High School.
The girls and boys swim teams’ next meet is on Thursday, Jan. 16, in a dual meet versus the South Salem Saxons.
On the mat, the Celtic boys wrestling team will face five other schools in the Southridge Invitational at Southridge HIgh School on Friday, Jan. 3. Meanwhile, the Lady Celt wrestlers will meet in the Your Space Storage McMinnville Invitational at McMinville High School. Fifteen squads will appear there on Friday, Jan. 3.
Friday, Dec. 13
Boys Basketball
McNary 61 vs La Salle Prep 59
Boys Swimming
McNary 62, South 64, Sprague 44
Girls Swimming
McNary 50. South 82, Sprague 38
Saturday, Dec. 14
Boys Basketball
McNary 47, Forest Grove 38
Girls Basketball
McNary 41, Sherwood 55
Boys Swimming
McNary 163, Blanchet Catholic 113, Stayton 97
Crosshill Christian 65, Riverdale 22, Valley Catholic 18
Salem Academy 14
Girls Swimming
McNary 153, Valley Catholic 108.5, Salem Academy 83
Stayton 72.5, Blanchet 66, Crosshill Christian 26
Riverdale 12
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Boys Basketball
McNary 47, North Medford 48
Thursday, Dec. 19
Boys Swimming
McNary 99, North 51
Girls Swimming
McNary 117, North 10
Friday, Dec. 20
Boys Basketball
McNary 59, South Albany 42
Girls Basketball
McNary 27, Grants Pass 64
Saturday, Dec.21
Boys Basketball
McNary 51, McMinnville 48
Girls Basketball
McNary 51, Central 40
Sunday, Dec.22
Girls Basketball
McNary 26, Cascade 35