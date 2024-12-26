Scouts to raise funds by recycling Christmas trees



Tyler Guptill, Hayden Wampler, Grant Schaffer and Liam Koenig along with other Boy Scouts from Troop 121 in 2020. FILE PHOTO

Scouts with Keizer Troop 121 will hold their annual Christmas tree recycling fund raiser this weekend, Dec. 28-29 and next weekend, Jan. 4-5, at Willamette Valley Bank at 5140 River Road.

The public can drop their ornament/tinsel-free trees between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. all four days. Flocked trees will not be accepted.

The scouts suggest a $20 donation for the service, payable via cash, check of PayPal. The proceeds help the scouts attend summer camp and other scouting purposes. Donations are tax deductible.

The recycling event is sponsored by Willamette Valley Bank and Sunbelt Rentals.

For those unable to bring their trees to the recycling site, they can schedule a curbside pick-up by calling 503-877-4285, or on their website, keizertroop121.com.