New rules could threaten existence of Keizer food bank

By LYNDON ZAITZ of the Keizertimes

The Keizer Community Food Bank is facing changes in the new year that, according to executive director Jim Johnson, could threaten the pantry’s existence.

The food bank operates under a contract with Marion Polk Food Share, which is part of the Oregon Food Bank network supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A contract change coming in January directs Oregon’s local food banks to adopt a shopping cart system for food distribution.

Under the current format, food bank client’s receive a box of food items, or use a menu to select the food they want.

The shopping cart method would allow clients to “shop” the shelves and refrigerators of the food bank for what they want.

In an interview, Johnson said he and the staff are opposed to the new system because it won’t allow them to serve as many clients.

“On Jan. 1, the new contract that’s being issued is going to add a requirement that we use choice,” said Johnson, meaning that “the clients pick the goods.”

They do that either by the shopping cart method, walking around the facilities as in a store, or by having a menu presented to them by the staff.

In the latter, he said, “they select and we pick through the menu.”

Johnson said the change will affect operations, and he bases that belief on experience.

During the Covid pandemic the food bank used a shopping system and served an average of 45 clients each of the two days it operated. When it returned to its usual distribution system, the food bank served an average of 83 clients.

Asked how the distribution change will affect the clients, Johnson said people using the food bank tell the staff they like what they’re doing and how it is managed.

A change from the USDA allowed as many visits as clients wanted. Prior to the change it was one time a month.

Ian Dixon-McDonald, vice president of programs for Marion Polk Food Share, said the Keizer Community Food Bank is an important partner.

“We want to work with them for a solution that works for them,” he said.

Dixon-McDonald said the new “shopping cart” distribution system is intended to offer more dignity for food bank clients, meet food and cultural needs and reduces food waste.

Until a new contract is signed, the Keizer Community Food Bank will operate on Mondays and Thursdays, thanks to a staff of dedicated volunteers.

However, Johnson said the looming changes threaten its existence.

“If Marion Polk Food Share has the right in that contract, that if we are not adhering to all the points of the contract, they would withdraw the contract and we would not participate in their distributions,” of food, he said.

How to help

The Keizer Community Food Bank is always seeking volunteers to work about two hours on one of the two days a week the pantry operates.

The hours of operation are 5-7 p.m. Monday and 9-11 a.m. Thursdays at Faith Lutheran Church, at the corner of River Road and Cummings Lane.