OH! Christmas tree!

About 700 people braved a chilly evening on Tuesday, Dec. 3, as Santa Claus and two helpers flipped a switch and lit up Keizer’s Christmas tree at Walery Plaza.
Arriving courtesy of the Keizer Fire District, Santa was interviewed for a few moments by Keizer’s Mr. Christmas, Dave Walery, before join- ing the two lucky children who won the drawing to help St. Nick.
The names of six-year-old Noelle Pletcher and Lazlo Davis, 3, were drawn from a bucket, filled with names of other children hoping to be chosen.
The McNary High School choir entertained the crowd until the big moment.
A vendor sold clear balloons with blinking lights inside, which added to the magical atmosphere. The crowd enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies while waiting for Santa’s arrival.
A few minutes before 7 p.m., the switch was flipped and Keizer’s tree came alive with hundreds of lights.