OH! Christmas tree!

About 700 people braved a chilly evening on Tuesday, Dec. 3, as Santa Claus and two helpers flipped a switch and lit up Keizer’s Christmas tree at Walery Plaza.

Arriving courtesy of the Keizer Fire District, Santa was interviewed for a few moments by Keizer’s Mr. Christmas, Dave Walery, before join- ing the two lucky children who won the drawing to help St. Nick.

The names of six-year-old Noelle Pletcher and Lazlo Davis, 3, were drawn from a bucket, filled with names of other children hoping to be chosen.

The McNary High School choir entertained the crowd until the big moment.

A vendor sold clear balloons with blinking lights inside, which added to the magical atmosphere. The crowd enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies while waiting for Santa’s arrival.

A few minutes before 7 p.m., the switch was flipped and Keizer’s tree came alive with hundreds of lights.

Cattaleya Romero waits for Santa. LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes







The McNary High School choir entertained with carols. LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes

Kinsley Brooks with mother Sara Brooks. LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes





700 people await arrival of Santa Claus. LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes

Lucky Noelle Pletcher, 6, and Lazlo Davis, 3, help Santa light the tree.

LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes