Welcome 2025 with dogs and firefighters

Who doesn’t like dogs? Who doesn’t support firefighters? The new 2025 calendar featuring both is on sale now.

Firefighters and paramedics with the Keizer Fire District (KFD) teamed up with Salem Dogs, a rescue organization, to create a pictorial calendar for 2025.

Keizer photographer Rebecca Cozart took photos of KFD personnel with dogs that have been adopted from the non-profit.

The calendar sells for $20 and are currently available at both Keizer Fire District’s fire station at 611 Chemawa Road NE. and at Salem Dogs.

There is no physical address for Salem Dogs; those seeking to adopt a dog or purchase a calendar from them can email [email protected].

Proceeds from sales of the calendar will benefit Salem Dogs.

Cover

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November