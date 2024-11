Winter sports were at the center of attention on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at McNary High School’s Winter Blue Day, showcasing basketball, wrestling and swimming.

Blue Day is the traditional kickoff for McNary athletics prior to the start of the winter semester.

From 6-9 p.m. in the McNary gym, boys and girls basketball, wrestling and swimming celebrated the start of their seasons in front of friends and family.

The student section in McNary’s gym cheer on the athletes at Winter Blue Day . STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes

In wrestling, Adam Donkersely (blonde hair) and Joseph Diaz. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes

Members of the cheer team get in their practice, too. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes

Mason Bowlby shows off his court skills. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes