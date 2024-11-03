Letter to the Editor, Nov. 3, 2024

Support for Kevin Mannix in HD 21

To the Editor:

it is important that we support political leaders who deliver on their promises.

Kevin Mannix is such a leader. He promised he would fight for re-criminalization of street drugs and this law has now passed.

Mannix promised he would push to enhance the availability of treatment for addicted persons and this is now in the successful package of legislation reforming Measure 110.

Mannix succeeded in pushing for enhanced funding for our public schools, and assisted House Passage of Oregon’s Student Protection Law – House Bill 4160.

He knows more needs to be done in the arena, funding basic school programs and finding efficiencies to maximise the use of our school dollars.

The reform of Measure 110 strengthens the authority of our police officers to address homelessness. Mannix helped push through housing programs that will provide more affordable housing generally and which will address the need for transitional housing for those with mental health or addiction issues.

These are examples of work done by Kevin Mannix in fulfillment of his campaign promises from 2022. He deserves our vote to re-elect him as state representative!

Krissy Hudson, Keizer