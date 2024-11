The McNary Celtics varsity football played their last game of the season on Friday, Nov. 1, against the South Salem Saxons. It did not go well for the Celts. The Saxons won the game 39-0.

The Celtics ended their season with a 0 wins, 9 losses record.

Junior Cole Pedersen aims for yardage in the Celtics last football game of the season at the South Salem Saxons. The Saxons won 39-0.

STEVEN SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes.

Junior Rayden Bryant goes for a tackle against a Saxon player. STEVEN SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes.