16 McNary students qualify for 2025 All-State Band, Orchestra

Sixteen McNary High School students qualified for the 2025 Oregon Music Education Association’s All State Band and Orchestra.

Students were selected through a rigorous recorded audition process and will be per- forming in Eugene on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

The All State students will have the opportunity to work with nationally renowned con- ductors and educators. The wind ensemble will be under the direction of John Lynch, director

of bands and professor of music at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point; the symphonic band will be under the direction of T. Andre Feagin, director of bands and associate professor in the music department at Central Washington University; the sym- phony orchestra will be under the direction of Christopher Fashun, director of orches- tras and assistant professor of music at Belmont University in Nashville.