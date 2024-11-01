SCHOOLS

16 McNary students qualify for 2025 All-State Band, Orchestra

Sixteen McNary High School students qualified for the 2025 Oregon Music Education Association’s All State Band and Orchestra.

Students were selected through a rigorous recorded audition process and will be per- forming in Eugene on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

The All State students will have the opportunity to work with nationally renowned con- ductors and educators. The wind ensemble will be under the direction of John Lynch, director

of bands and professor of music at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point; the symphonic band will be under the direction of T. Andre Feagin, director of bands and associate professor in the music department at Central Washington University; the sym- phony orchestra will be under the direction of Christopher Fashun, director of orches- tras and assistant professor of music at Belmont University in Nashville.


The selected students, from left to right:
Iris Hiltz, freshman, bass; Ally Castaneda, freshman, trumpet; Nicole Danner, 11, violin; Lilyann Kinkaid, junior, trumpet; Andie Blake, senior, horn; Talia Mesecar, junior, flute; Ryken Wells, sophomore, trombone; Mason Hague, sophomore, trumpet; Brianna Barker, senior, flute; Daniel Flores Reyes, sophomore, eupho- nium; Sabrina Walker, sophomore, flute; Caleb Vaughn, sophomore, trombone; Colin Zelenka, sophomore, horn; Susy Tussing, junior, clarinet; Ben Ruhr, sophomore, tuba;
(not pictured) Ezra Burroughs, freshman, trumpet.
Submitted photo