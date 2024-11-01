Valor Mentoring event draws 100s

Together with Valor Mentoring, a fund raising and informative event, was held Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Keizer Event Center, drew hundreds of community leaders and supporters, raising money for the non-profit’s projects mentoring area youth.
The evening opened with words from Julie Hoy, Salem’s may- or-elect. She was followed by Valor Mentoring co-founder and CEO Tim Davis, who welcomed the attendees and explained the orga- nization’s mission to provide men- torship to those in need through
one on one relationships, utilizing music, media and arts, and com- munity outreach projects.
Earlier this year Valor Mentoring opened The Rec/ Grange, a hybrid coffee shop-eat- ery, gaming and performance space for kids and the public.
Videos highlighted several young people whose lives had been positively affected by Valor Mentoring,
Davis presented one-of-a-kind rings to fellow co-founders Sven Anderson and Matt Roy.