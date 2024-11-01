Valor Mentoring event draws 100s

Together with Valor Mentoring, a fund raising and informative event, was held Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Keizer Event Center, drew hundreds of community leaders and supporters, raising money for the non-profit’s projects mentoring area youth.

The evening opened with words from Julie Hoy, Salem’s may- or-elect. She was followed by Valor Mentoring co-founder and CEO Tim Davis, who welcomed the attendees and explained the orga- nization’s mission to provide men- torship to those in need through

one on one relationships, utilizing music, media and arts, and com- munity outreach projects.

Earlier this year Valor Mentoring opened The Rec/ Grange, a hybrid coffee shop-eat- ery, gaming and performance space for kids and the public.

Videos highlighted several young people whose lives had been positively affected by Valor Mentoring,

Davis presented one-of-a-kind rings to fellow co-founders Sven Anderson and Matt Roy.

Valor Mentoring CEO Tim Davis addresses attendees at the event. LYNDON ZAITZ for the Keizetimes

The scene at the Working Together with Valor Mentoring event. LYNDON ZAITZ for the Keizetimes

David McKeachie and Jaci Smith. LYNDON ZAITZ for the Keizetimes

From left: Keizer Police Lt. Tim Hein, City Councilor Shaney Starr, Gregg Starr and City Manager Adam Brown. LYNDON ZAITZ for the Keizetimes