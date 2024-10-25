Public Square, Oct. 25, 2024



EDITORIAL: Cathy Clark for mayor

Two women, each of whom have served for 10 years in the role, are facing each other for the office of mayor of Keizer in November’s general election.

It is the first contested race for mayor since 2012.

Incumbent Cathy Clark is seeking her sixth term. She is opposed by former mayor Lore Christopher, who served from 2001 to 2015.

In a city such as Keizer, its citizens expect to see and talk with their leaders. For years, Christopher and Clark have been part of the fabric of our community—attending events and meetings.

Both candidates are well known. The choice for voters will come down to who they know better personally as well as their stands on issues important to Keizerites.

Is there a difference between the two candidates? Yes, it is a matter of style. Christopher and Clark have always worked for Keizer’s benefit; both are knowledgeable of the interconnectedness with our surrounding governments. The importance of those relationships cannot be understated.

The term of mayor is two years . That gives voters the ability to make a course change if they are dissatisfied with a mayor’s performance.

A mayor has influence in setting agendas and uses the bully pulpit to keep pet issues front and center.

Cathy Clark and Lore Christopher both have used the office of mayor to get a seat at the table in regional discussions that affect Keizer.

For some voters this race may come down to a coin toss when marking their ballots.

This is not a coin toss campaign.

Clark has been criticized for focusing more on regional issues than on Keizer itself. Keizer is not an island, the city must co-operate with Salem, Marion County, Salem-Keizer School District, Cherriots and assorted fire districts.

Clark has demonstrated skill in assuring Keizer has a say in regional issues, especially traffic. Into and out of our community.

Both candidates have much to recommend them, yet we come down on the side of Cathy Clark. We don’t hear a compelling reason to turn her out of office.

Christopher will always have Keizer’s best interests at heart, utilizing her experience and knowledge in areas in which she is most passionate. We expect to see her continue her work on making our city better.

If re-elected Clark will face the future with her signature tenacity. Keizer can’t go wrong with that.

Cathy Clark for mayor.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Testimony disparages employees

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the recent public testimony given by a Keizer resident at the Keizer City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, in which he disparaged the businesses and employees at Keizer Station. While he is entitled to his perspective, it lacked a comprehensive understanding of the significant contributions these businesses make to our community and the livelihoods they support.

The testimony claimed that Keizer Station is merely home to retail businesses with inadequate hours and pay, while suggesting that employees rely on state subsidies. However, this view overlooks the presence of the Kaiser Permanente medical facility, which employs highly paid medical doctors, along with registered nurses, dentists, and hygienists—all contributing to our local economy and providing essential services.

Furthermore, we cannot forget the tradespeople working as subcontractors out of Lowe’s, who, despite the current housing slowdown, are vital in ensuring that families put food on the table.

The banking professionals across the various institutions at Keizer Station also play an essential role in supporting our financial community.

The dining establishments in the area, staffed by dedicated waitstaff and professional chefs, enrich our city’s culinary scene.

And lastly, the hotel that contributes to the nearly $400,000 annually in transient occupancy taxes, which directly supports basic services in Keizer.

It is important to get the facts straight and they were not represented in the city council testimony.

While critiques can foster necessary conversations about improvement, it is important to celebrate and recognize the outstanding developments in our community, like Keizer Station, and the hard work of our neighbors striving to support their families. We should be proud of the economic diversity that this development brings and stand together in support of all those who contribute to our local economy.

Lore Christopher, Keizer

We are blessed to have Cathy

To the Editor:

We are blessed as a community to have Cathy Clark as mayor.

She is an excellent example of a servant leader. One of Cathy’s favorite sayings is, “Keizer shows up.” This has defined her term as mayor in so many ways.

Instead of just identifying something she wants and bullying her way to its fruition, Cathy works collaboratively with Keizer residents, Keizer businesses, and local and regional organizations to optimize service to all.

Her only personal agenda is to do what is best for Keizer; furthermore, she works tirelessly to help people understand the whys and wherefores of local government. Her Coffee With Cathy events have made her easily accessible to all who seek to understand. She can be found at elementary school events, park clean-ups, community dinners, special events, and everywhere where Keizerites are. At City Council meetings people feel heard. She is unfailingly kind and respectful and works efficiently with the staff to solve problems with integrity.

I have served with Cathy on the city council and have been mightily impressed with her leadership. She has had vast experience in local government and has taken every opportunity to improve her understanding and her leadership skills. In addition, she has taken on many leadership roles in the region over her many years of service, whether it is on the board of the League of Oregon Cities or the Oregon Mayor’s Association, or heading up the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance (to name only a few of her leadership positions), Cathy shows up.

Another favorite saying of hers is, “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.” Cathy has brought Keizer out of obscurity and helped us determine our own destiny.

Cathy is truly one of the best humans I know, and she sets an example of servant leadership we would all do well to follow.

A vote for Cathy is a vote for all of us.

Laura Reid ,Keizer

To the Editor:

Lore Christoper has a great track record of being involved in keeping Keizer safe, prosperous and a vibrant community.

My personal experience with her recently, just solidified my choice in voting for her again as our Mayor. I answered a survey she had sent out and left her a message. She promptly and personally got back to me on my concern for safety in our neighborhood parks, and also communicated later, on questions I had. She is bullish on safety and I look forward to having her as our mayor again!

Paula Countryman, Keizer

Backroom discussion?

To the Editor:

The backroom talks between Lore Christopher and the incoming mayor of Salem, Julie Hoy, and Marion County Commissioners will result in forever changing Keizer.

Taking Exclusive Farm Use (EFU) land to turn over to the developers? This contentious fight will occur over this misguided adventure.

Keizer would need to expend $35 million (likely closer to $45 million with inflation) in road construction along River Road, Quinaby, and Perkins Road.

Keizer city staff will end up spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in staff time and consultant resources to plan the expansion and growth.

Sixteen hundred more car trips will be added during the evening rush hour.

Other identified community priorities would be canceled, such as sidewalks on Wheatland Road

The combined $20,250 donated to Lore Christopher’s and Marlene Parson’s’ campaigns from Oregon Realtors and home builders is unprecedented influence.

This pre negotiated deal excludes Keizer community input and betrays the spirit of Keizer

Jeff Anderson, Keizer

Re-elect Cathy Clark

To the Editor:

Cathy is a good listener. As mayor, she showed up through COVID, fires, ice storms, homeless issues, parks and police needs, and more! Then she led the Council in discussions toward positive results. Keizer is a great place to live, work, learn, serve and play because of her leadership.

As lifelong friends of Cathy and Kevin, Bob and I have watched them raise their family and we have partnered with them in many activities while doing so. She has mentored me through my work as an elected official and I have put much of her advice into practice.

Cathy speaks from what she stands for, what works, what she sees are the best choices, and encourages you to do the same for others.

Vote for Mayor Clark in November.

Colleen Busch, Keizer

Supporting three candidates

To the Editor:

I am voting for three wonderful, conscientious public servants this election season, and I encourage all Keizerites to join me.

Few in the city of Keizer work as hard as Tammy Kunz. Fewer still have as much knowledge of, and curiosity about, city operations. Tammy holds people in power accountable and devotes considerable time to understanding populations that clearly feel unheard in city politics. She will be a highly capable successor to Laura Reid in the city council No. 1 position.

Virginia Stapleton hadn’t represented Keizer but still cared about its people, listening and offering thoughtful feedback on the connection points between the city and her Salem city council ward to our immediate south. Virginia does the right things, regardless of perceived popularity, in standing up for women, children and vulnerable individuals in our communities. She will make a fantastic, approachable representative in House District 21.

Andrea Salinas has been, to my pleasant surprise, a consistent presence as Keizer’s congresswoman. She shows up often, takes in feedback and deploys her staff effectively in understanding Keizer’s needs. She has put in good work and deserves another term as 6th District Representative. Keizer will reap the benefits of Congresswoman Salinas’ advocacy sooner than later.

Robert Husseman, Keizer

Elect Parsons

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter of endorsement for Marlene Parson to encourage the folks of Keizer to vote for her in this up-coming election for City Councilor. I have known Marlene for many years and we have talked about the history of Keizer and where we may be headed now & in the future. Keizer is a great community that happens to be located between Marion County, Salem, the freeway and affected by the Parkway. We also have a shortage of affordable single family housing and she is well aware of that issue also.

Marlene understands the difference between “like to’s and have-to’s. Among those issues are freeway access, working with other government agencies, traffic on majors streets and in neighborhoods. She knows the importance of Keizer being represented at the table of all agencies that deal with these items on a regular basis.

Marlene is a firm believer in the fact that we need to represent Keizer first, then look at the bigger picture and be willing to listen & learn, while asking any hard questions that may need to be addressed. Thus being prepared to take a position on those issues while being open to any NEW information she may receive before any vote.

She has helped to advance many projects in the past such as: new city hall complex, library, emergency management, parks old & new (plus access to & from). She understands the need to keep our city streets safe & secure. Keizer parks have also been a recipient of Marlene’s work, one example the “Big Toy”, amphitheater at Keizer Rapids park, boat ramp & dog park are great examples.

Marlene is also a strong supporter of our Police, Fire, Utility, Water Depts. as well as City staff. She is always willing to listen to citizens of our community when they come to testify on issues and willing to ask any questions necessary to clarify, the response the testifier is offering when appropriate. She represents everyone in Keizer.

So when you vote, please vote for Marlene Parsons: you won’t be sorry.

Jacqueline Moir, Keizer