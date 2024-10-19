Whiteaker students inducted in Junior Honor Society

Forty-eight Whiteaker Middle School 8th graders were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society at a ceremony at the school on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Advisor Paul Curran emceed the ceremony in front of family and friends to watch the students receive their certificates from principal Suzanne Leonard.

Eligible society members must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

As Honor Society members, the students swore to demonstrate leadership and service in and outside the school.

Allie Eubank wrote that becoming a member of the honor society “Means a lot to me to be recognized for the hard work I have put into my school work. It also means a lot to me to be able to help other kids reach their goal through this program and the time it gives me to do so.”

Eubank earned a 3.75 GPA average, by making her school work a priority. ” I have learned it’s important to ask for help along the way,” she said.

Eubank takes math, science and social studies, language arts, orchestra, Leadership class as well as art-technology and PE.

Isaac Bailey said becoming society member means respect and esteem shown to another.

His goal is to play baseball in college and to focus on academics as much as I do on athletics so it is important to me to be a part of National Junior Honor Society.

Bailey has a 4.0 GPA. He is in leadership class as well as a four sport athlete.

His community service includes collecting food at the Gubser Miracle of Lights display,



2024-25 inductees

saac Bailey

Brena Barbettini

Claire Bauman

Dillon Boland

Elijah Boland

Janey Brown

Lily Christensen

Khloe Crawford

Landon Dean

Malia De La Rosa

Adaleigh Duncan

Melody Duvick

Allie Eubank

Yukia Foley

Valeria Garcia-Monroy

Avianna Gonzalez

Josiah Gutierrez

Paige Heaven

Sophie Helvie

Fernando Hernandez Sanchez

Lily Heyko

Addison Kaehler

Eleanor Keady

Rowan Keeling

Alexa Kilby

Ashlyn Laib

Ava Laib

Berkley Lal

Erin Leder

Sophia Maciel

Sahara Martinez

Kayson McCallister

Gavin McKenna

Madison Mitchell

Alan Murrillo-Gonzalez

Maycee Myers

Ai Nguyen

Sadie Oglesby

Lolah Ojeda

Kaylie Powell

Addison Potter

Christopher Sloan

Brady Stauffer

Lucy Valero

Kinsley Villani

Marin Williams

Presley Wirt

Marilynn Ziebar



The 2024-25 National Junior Honor Society inductees. DAVID ZAITZ/for the Keizertimes

Whiteaker principal Suzanne Leonard address the induction ceremony. DAVID ZAITZ/for the Keizertimes