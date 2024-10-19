Whiteaker students inducted in Junior Honor Society

Forty-eight Whiteaker Middle School 8th graders were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society at a ceremony at the school on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Advisor Paul Curran emceed the ceremony in front of family and friends to watch the students receive their certificates from principal Suzanne Leonard.
Eligible society members must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
As Honor Society members, the students swore to demonstrate leadership and service in and outside the school.
Allie Eubank wrote that becoming a member of the honor society “Means a lot to me to be recognized for the hard work I have put into my school work. It also means a lot to me to be able to help other kids reach their goal through this program and the time it gives me to do so.”
Eubank earned a 3.75 GPA average, by making her school work a priority. ” I have learned it’s important to ask for help along the way,” she said.
Eubank takes math, science and social studies, language arts, orchestra, Leadership class as well as art-technology and PE.
Isaac Bailey said becoming society member means respect and esteem shown to another.
His goal is to play baseball in college and to focus on academics as much as I do on athletics so it is important to me to be a part of National Junior Honor Society.
Bailey has a 4.0 GPA. He is in leadership class as well as a four sport athlete.
His community service includes collecting food at the Gubser Miracle of Lights display,
2024-25 inductees
saac Bailey
Brena Barbettini
Claire Bauman
Dillon Boland
Elijah Boland
Janey Brown
Lily Christensen
Khloe Crawford
Landon Dean
Malia De La Rosa
Adaleigh Duncan
Melody Duvick
Allie Eubank
Yukia Foley
Valeria Garcia-Monroy
Avianna Gonzalez
Josiah Gutierrez
Paige Heaven
Sophie Helvie
Fernando Hernandez Sanchez
Lily Heyko
Addison Kaehler
Eleanor Keady
Rowan Keeling
Alexa Kilby
Ashlyn Laib
Ava Laib
Berkley Lal
Erin Leder
Sophia Maciel
Sahara Martinez
Kayson McCallister
Gavin McKenna
Madison Mitchell
Alan Murrillo-Gonzalez
Maycee Myers
Ai Nguyen
Sadie Oglesby
Lolah Ojeda
Kaylie Powell
Addison Potter
Christopher Sloan
Brady Stauffer
Lucy Valero
Kinsley Villani
Marin Williams
Presley Wirt
Marilynn Ziebar