Council candidates Kunz and Parsons answer questions from the Keizertimes

Only one seat up on the Keizer City Council this year is being contested.

Marlene Parsons and Tammy Kunz are competing to replace Laura Reid.

Councilors Shaney Starr and Kyle Juran are unopposed for reelection.

Written questions were addressed by Parsons and Kunz. Their answers have been edited fro clarity.

Q: What motivated you to run for city councilor? Please be specific.

MARLENE PARSONS:

I chose to run for city council for a couple of different reasons.

One was the payroll tax, when Salem tried to impose that tax on Salem workers it would have cost Keizer residents $3.2 million that went to Salem. Our leader refused to get involved and stand up for our citizens.

Two, I felt like Keizer was heading in the wrong direction and we were losing our small city bedroom feel. We need a leader who cares for our community and is transparent with our council.

TAMMY KUNZ:

Members of the community asked if I would, I was told by my community it would help to have someone who they can trust and be their voice on City Council.

Q: What do you propose as the next major step Keizer should take to address

unhoused/homeless populations in the community?

TAMMY KUNZ:

This one is near to my heart. I would love to add some transitional housing and affordable housing to support this growing need. We have some great partners with community and have built a good place to build this into more of an opportunity for Keizer to grow in this need.

MARLENE PARSONS:

Keizer currently only has housing for women and children.By partnering with neighboring groups we need to find the mental health servicesand housing services that they need. By working with these groups we can hope to eliminate houselessness.

Q: Housing of all kinds remains in short supply in Keizer. What is the one mostsignificant step you would have city government take to address this shortage



MARLENE PARSONS:

Keizer needs more affordable single-family housing. We need to encourage our developers and builders to start building homes instead of apartments. We need to work on finding the land to address this issue and lifting zoning regulations. Incentives to build more affordable homes and give the opportunity to families to own their own home.

TAMMY KUNZ:

Affordable housing is the largest need across the board. Having to pay rent for families on a fixed income with yearly increases and no requirements in place for updates, repairs and this kind of needs is the problem. We should have to make changes for families, update laundry if they have them on site, make sure the access is all ADA.

The governmental short fall does not follow the needs of income, or the amount of income families need to make it. Less taxes for families would be helpful. More accountability for families to be able to access those resources they need. Requirements for families on fixed incomes needs to be part of the solution and would allow us to meet the higher demands in our communities.

Q: What vision do you have for the business/residential portions of River Road? Please be specific.

TAMMY KUNZ:

I would love to see business on the bottom and affordable housing on the top two or three floors. Families need places for the children to play, on site play grounds, better access to transportation. Building up and using this space for families and work to help with the commute and with childcare (affordable Childcare). On-site support for resources for Keizer so families don’t have to go to Salem for every need.

MARLENE PARSONS:

Keizer is built on small business and we need to encourage our small businesses to continue to stay on River road. By redoing our sidewalks, it will make walkability and accessibility for all residents of Keizer between their home and businesses. Sell some of the city land and bring back the Urban renewal dollars to address the facades on river road and build from that. Encourage small businesses to come to River Road in Keizer and those businesses to be supported by the city leaders and the Chamber of Commerce.

Q: What do you judge to be the top public safety issue in Keizer and how do you propose that city government address it.

MARLENE PARSONS:

Retail theft and graffiti seem to be among the most notable crimes in Keizer. Continue to help our police stay connected to the retailers and help them beat the theft by communicating and looking at their cameras to help identify the groups or group of persons who continue to steal from our retailers. Encouraging our neighborhood associations to gather together to beat graffiti by painting the graffiti in public areas immediately. With cameras in the parks, we hope to identify those persons who continue to destroy our public property.

TAMMY KUNZ:

Lack of sidewalks and sidewalks in good repair is what my community says. Bike lane safety, infrastructure to help with our climate friendly areas is one area we need to grow and develop into a workable plan. Our Keizer staff has a great deal to do with this and knows our needs and sits at the seat to help support Keizer on many levels.

Q: Considering the Keizer city budget, what element as a councilor would you consider reducing and why

TAMMY KUNZ:

I don’t think there is a place I would take money from. Arts is good for community and mental health. Parks we need those for our families, transportation must have for work to pay high bills and feed our families. Our staff is very good with our money, our nudget committee is very good at their job.

MARLENE PARSONS:

I have worked with the Keizer city budget for years and we always seem to just stay within our means. However, the one thing we could do is eliminate or postpone some of the “wants” in public works. That frees up money to expand elsewhere.

Q: Considering the Keizer city budget, what element as a councilor would you considerexpanding and why?

MARLENE PARSONS:

We need to put money into Keizer Little League fields. We have an opportunity to bring in better bigger tournaments in the off season of little league and McNary youth sports. And bigger better tournaments bring in tourists who then spend money at our businesses. We have a gem and its spoiling.

TAMMY KUNZ:

Keizer engagement is vital – how we communicate, how we reach the people we serve is important. How we get the word out, newsletter, email, media, radio all is so important because no family is like the other. Meet people where they are and we will be doing service. The voice of those we serve matters, and we need them to vote us in to do the work. Make sure we know what the need is and are we doing the work they want done. Self has nothing to do with what we do.

Q: What role do you see for you as a councilor in improving civility among councilors?

TAMMY KUNZ:

I have lived in Keizer for 10 years and I have been volunteering with our Neighborhood Family Council, Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association and for our amazing city council and would be honored to be elected to serve you all as your volunteer city councilor. There are many reasons I have become a leader in my community to make a difference. One of the things I learned about myself is, I have always tried to help people and be an advocate for them any way I could.

I am a compassionate person, one who cares about the wellbeing of others. I know how to help people find hope or inspiration to overcome obstacles because I had to do it to get this far. I am capable of providing encouragement to those who needs extra help in finding their own inspiration to reach their own goals. I will fight for those who are in our community as if those needs are my own needs.

This may seem like a lot and it is but it is really important for me to share the information I receive from these meetings with my community, and I use this information for my monthly reports with the Community Diversity Engagement Committee. I use this information with my new setters and to information our community with the online forums as well.

I will continue to serve and do what is needed and be open and honest with those I serve with and with those I serve for our Keizer community deserves this.

MARLENE PARSONS:

To be a role model, a leader who is transparent with honesty and integrity. Working together as a team is so important. Listening to all sides to come to an agreement when it comes to making decisions.

Q: What are three specific priorities you have if elected to the council mayor and what would success on those priorities deliver for the community?

MARLENE PARSONS:

*Economic development – Building more single-family homes.

*Public Safety ­– Keeping our police force fully staffed so that the community feels safe.

*Fiscally conservative – keeping our roads and parks in good condition so that our

citizens can enjoy them and it helps beautify our city.

TAMMY KUNZ:

*Public Safety, housing affordability needs, infrastructure development.

*Safer Communities, community engagement, empowering your voice.

*Fiscal responsibility – keep Keizer hometown feel.

Q: What three skills make you the best choice for councilor?

TAMMY KUNZ:

*I serve are our Community Diversity Engagement Committee, Community Business & Education Leaders (CBEL), Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association, Kennedy Neighborhood Family Council.

*I attend in person online city council, Parks, Traffic Safety/ Bikeways / Pedestrians, Planning Committee, Salem-Keizer Area Transportation Study (SKATS) Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Salem-Keizer Area Transportation Study (SKATS) Policy Committee (PC), Mid-Willamette Valley Area Commission on Transportation (MWACT) and MTSAP Steering Committee.

*Community engagement means everything and without being involved and advocating for the needs of Keizer is what this is all about. Keizer voice matters.

MARLENE PARSONS:

*Experience – eight years of former city councilor.

*Leadership – having the ability to listen to all citizens without judging.

*Integrity – being transparent.

Tammy Kunz/LYNDON ZAITZ for the Keizertimes.