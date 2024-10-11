Cop’s Faith and Blue set for Sunday, Oct. 13 

The Keizer Police Department and Crossroads Fellowship of Keizer are hosting a Faith and Blue Weekend, part of a national observation, with an event on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Keizer Community Center.

The community event, open to the public, will include games, face painting and hot dogs and hamburgers.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for police and community members to get to know one another and break biases,” according to the police agency’s Facebook post about the event.

The national observation started in 2020.

“The idea was a simple but powerful one – the ties that bind officers and residents must be reinforced if we are to build neighborhoods where everyone feels safe and included. Faith-based organizations are key to building these bonds,” according to the organization’s website.